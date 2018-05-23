 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Maori academic has derided the motives behind Kiwi life coach Sally Anderson's moko, labelling it a mixture of "business branding" and "cultural appropriation" encouraged by a culture of "white privlidge".

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.
Source: Breakfast

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira said Ms Anderson's moko, which has been heavily criticised over the last few days over it's prominence on her website, was not appropriate because her genealogy is entirely Pakeha.

"I think the problem is she's a Pakeha woman who doesn't have any whakapapa, or any genealogical ties herself to Maori, so how do you wear something that represents your genealogy, when that's not your genealogy," Dr Lee-Penehira said.

"And representing that of your husband or wife isn't appropriate in this instance."

Ms Anderson has removed images of her moko from her website after a massive backlash from the public.

Yet the life coach has claimed her moko is legitimised by her Maori husband, who himself has full face ta moko.

Dr Lee-Penehira said the moko is a tattoo that specifically represents your own unique Maori genealogy and it doesn't make sense for a person of full Pakeha blood to have one.

"What's represented in any facial moko is about our tribal designs, it's about who we were born to be," Dr Lee-Penehira said. 

"From what I've seen and I've only looked in the last couple of days, it does appear that moko were being used in this instance as business branding, and I do think there's a level of cultural appropriation.

"I do think there's a level of white privilege that's being displayed here and I think we need to be really cautious about that."

Dr Lee-Penehira added that there is a difference between Moari tattoo's Pakeha have on their arms and legs, compared to the moko.

"No I think there is a distinction, and the distinction rests with this being particularly whakapapa related," she said.

"There are other designs on other parts of people's bodies that don't have to have that level of whakapapa relationship.

"Our faces, our heads carry with them a level of tapu that isn't necessarily associated for example with your arms."

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?


06:53
2
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


00:30
3
Newtown Hockey Stadium was right in line of the storms that hit much of the North Island on Tuesday night.

Hail, thunderstorms, thousands of lightning strikes batter North Island overnight with more severe weather expected today

01:55
4
The pair attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Prince Charles.

Watch: Meghan Markle gets down to the art of being Royal at first official engagement after marrying Prince Harry

01:18
5
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.


00:30
Newtown Hockey Stadium was right in line of the storms that hit much of the North Island on Tuesday night.

Hail, thunderstorms, thousands of lightning strikes batter North Island overnight with more severe weather expected today

The atmosphere over the country will remain "unstable" today, with a continued thunderstorm risk.


The MPs battle out the biggest topics of the week.

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


01:55
The pair attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Prince Charles.

Watch: Meghan Markle gets down to the art of being Royal at first official engagement after marrying Prince Harry

The pair attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in honour of Prince Charles' many years of charitable work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 