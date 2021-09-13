White powder found in Beehive non-harmful

The white powder found in Parliament today has been found to be a non harmful substance that did not pose a risk.

Police said there was "no risk to anyone involved" and the Beehive was cordoned off as a precaution while the powder was being examined.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A spokesperson said police were called after a report of a staff member opening an envelope that contained white powder.

1News understands the white powder was found on the 8th floor of the Beehive. Four fire engines and the Defence Force's explosive disposal team were in attendance for a few hours today, and the back of Parliament was cordoned off.

The Beehive building holds the offices of Government Ministers.

The Prime Minister's office is on the 9th floor, while it is understood the Prime Minister's correspondence goes to the 8th floor.