White powder found on 8th floor of Beehive

A suspicious parcel has been received at Parliament.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. Source: istock.com

1News understands white powder was found on the 8th floor of the Beehive.

The Beehive building holds Government Ministers.

The Prime Minister's office is on the 9th floor, while it is understood the Prime Minister's correspondence is on the 8th floor.

Three fire engines are in attendance.

Workers have been instructed to stay on their floors.

Police have told 1News they were alerted just after 10am of “an item of interest” at Parliament.

They’re still determining whether there is any risk, but one area has been isolated as a precaution.