TODAY |

White powder found on 8th floor of Beehive

Source:  1 NEWS

A suspicious parcel has been received at Parliament. 

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. Source: istock.com

1News understands white powder was found on the 8th floor of the Beehive.

The Beehive building holds Government Ministers.

The Prime Minister's office is on the 9th floor, while it is understood the Prime Minister's correspondence is on the 8th floor.  

Three fire engines are in attendance. 

Workers have been instructed to stay on their floors. 

Police have told 1News they were alerted just after 10am of “an item of interest” at Parliament.

They’re still determining whether there is any risk, but one area has been isolated as a precaution.

Police say they’re not aware of any evacuations at this stage.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Disappointment and anger in Wānaka at Auckland couple's lockdown breach
2
US virus expert criticises NZ's Covid-19 approach as unsustainable
3
Nine entries added to locations of interest list
4
Auckland couple broke lockdown rules to fly to Wānaka holiday home
5
UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

US virus expert criticises NZ's Covid-19 approach as unsustainable

Auckland to discover today if Level 4 lockdown will continue

'Don't be like Australia' — NSW Covid expert urges NZ to 'embrace science'
12:19

Could the New Lynn terrorist attack have been prevented?