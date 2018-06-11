 

White powder discovered in envelope delivered to Labour MP's office not suspicious

Labour MP Paul Eagle says the white powder discovered at his office earlier today is not suspicious.

Paul Eagle’s Parliamentary office says an envelope with white powder was delivered to his electorate office in Newtown, Wellington.
Mr Eagle's Parliamentary office had called the bomb squad in after an envelope with white powder was delivered to the MPs electorate office in Newtown, Wellington today.

"Luckily it was nothing more than a very important letter from an elderly constituent," Mr Eagle said.

Mr Eagle says initial advice is it could be chalk, but the manager did the right thing by calling the police.


