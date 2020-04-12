White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed

One of the Kiwi survivors of last year's White Island eruption has given another update on her long road to recovery, joking that her latest pictures prove she really was "stapled and stitched back together".

White Island eruption survivor Kelsey Waghorn. Source: Kelsey Waghorn/Instagram

Kelsey Waghorn had been a guide on the island for five years and was there when it erupted, resulting in the death of 21 people and serious injuries to many more.

Ms Waghorn suffered serious burns to 45 per cent of her body but she is slowly recovering and sharing her journey on social media with the latest update posted on her Instagram this morning.

"Yesterday’s check up went really well - everything was really positive, and I’m super lucky that the team in Hutt did such a good job that at the moment, there are no foreseeable surgeries," Ms Waghorn wrote.

"We’ve had a change in dressings, so you won’t be seeing the silver/grey patches much anymore!"

Accompanying the post are three photos of of her seriously burned legs with focus going on a staple which she had removed.

The staple removed from Kelsey Waghorn's body. Source: Kelsey Waghorn / Instagram

"Photo two is a staple I spotted, and photo three is the staple removed," she said.

"I wasn’t joking when I said I was 'stapled and stitched' back together!"

Ms Waghorn added she is in for another busy day today with update appointments scheduled with specialists along with renovations happening at her home.

Last month, the 26-year-old celebrated her birthday by saying she was slowly learning to love her new body.

"My body has a million scrapes, scars and burns, which I’m learning to love everyday," she wrote at the time.

"My mind and soul are still catching up and trying to accept what has happened over the last four years. For some reason, it’s started to catch up today.