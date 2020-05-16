TODAY |

White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

A survivor of last year's Whakaari/White Island eruption has taken to social media to share her emotional return home from hospital for the first time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stephanie Browitt has returned home after being in hospital since December. Source: Instagram/stephaniecoral96.

Stephanie Browitt, 23, has been in hospital since the eruption of Whakaari/White Island on December 9, having sustained third-degree burns to 70 per cent of her body. Ms Browitt also lost parts of her fingers in the eruption.

In a video uploaded to social media, Ms Browitt's emotional return home was captured by her mother, Marie, including being reunited with the family dog, Arlo, on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Browitt posted about her reunion.

"So after nearly 6months in hospital and definitely over 6 months since I’ve seen my fur baby, I finally got approval for Day leave," she wrote.

"And to say I got the best welcome back hug and cuddles from my dog is honestly an understatement! Mum had to try and stop him from jumping on me so I wouldn’t get clawed (she failed miserably and I honestly didn’t care lol)."

Ms Browitt was forced to wear a mask and gloves to cover her injuries for the home visit.

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Trump touts 'super-duper' new missile while unveiling official flag for US Space Force
2
No new cases of Covid-19, NZ's recovery rate at 95 per cent
3
Porirua cell tower set ablaze in suspected arson attack, bringing nationwide total to 15
4
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
5
Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

New $40 million housing deal between Govt, Māori set to fix crisis made by Covid-19

Man charged with murder after body of woman found at Southland address

Canterbury DHB looks to trial infection surveillance

Kiwis touring their own backyard maybe a lifeline for the tourism industry