White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital

A survivor of last year's Whakaari/White Island eruption has taken to social media to share her emotional return home from hospital for the first time.

Stephanie Browitt, 23, has been in hospital since the eruption of Whakaari/White Island on December 9, having sustained third-degree burns to 70 per cent of her body. Ms Browitt also lost parts of her fingers in the eruption.

In a video uploaded to social media, Ms Browitt's emotional return home was captured by her mother, Marie, including being reunited with the family dog, Arlo, on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Browitt posted about her reunion.

"So after nearly 6months in hospital and definitely over 6 months since I’ve seen my fur baby, I finally got approval for Day leave," she wrote.

"And to say I got the best welcome back hug and cuddles from my dog is honestly an understatement! Mum had to try and stop him from jumping on me so I wouldn’t get clawed (she failed miserably and I honestly didn’t care lol)."