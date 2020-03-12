White Island survivor Kelsey Waghorn celebrates 26th birthday with 'a million scrapes, scars and burns'

Kelsey Waghorn, a tour guide who survived the deadly White Island eruption on December 9, has celebrated her 26th birthday, saying she's thankful and learning to love her "scrapes, scars and burns".

White Island eruption survivor Kelsey Waghorn. Source: Kelsey Waghorn/Instagram

Posting on Instagram, Ms Waghorn said she has "survived a boat fire, a near-miss car crash, a volcanic eruption, 45% full-thickness burns, fourteen trips to theatre, and so far, a global pandemic.

"My body has a million scrapes, scars and burns, which I'm learning to love everyday.

Twenty-one people died after the eruption on the active volcano off the Bay of Plenty coast, with others, including Ms Waghorn surviving, but suffering serious injuries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"My mind and soul are still catching up and trying to accept what has happened over the last four years," Ms Waghorn continued in her Instagram post.

"For some reason, it's started to catch up today.

"But I’m here, and that’s all that matters.

Read more 'This will stay with me forever' - White Island tour guide marks three months since volcano eruption

"I’m so proud of how far I've come, how resilient my body is, and I couldn't be more thankful for all the love and light I have in my life. Even if I can’t be with them all today.