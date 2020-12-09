White Island rescue pilot says the memory of burned patients 'never leaves you'

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot has recalled the day of the Whakaari/White Island eruption one year ago today, saying aspects of it are completely unforgettable.

The eruption took place at 2.11pm on December 9, 2019, and of the 47 people on the volcano at the time, 22 have since died.

James Tayler was in Auckland at the time, and was at the rescue helicopter base on a training day.

The two available crews immediately left for Whakatāne, and Tayler was called up in a third crew which was assembled urgently.

His first task was to fly to Auckland Hospital to collect a large amount of donated blood to take the Whakatāne.

After his crew arrived there, Tayler said "there was a bit of a lull while the initial treatment was done, and then a lot of work to move those people to the units that could support them".

He describes the injuries as "horrific".

"I'm sure people have seen the sort of small burns you get when you put your hands on the stove - if you can imagine that a hundred times over ... the look - and more disgustingly, the smell of it - is something that never leaves you."