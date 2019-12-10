White Island disaster 'devastating' for whole of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the White Island disaster "devastating" for the whole of New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said New Zealand prides itself on looking after visitors. It was confirmed this morning that those involved in the disaster were from New Zealand, Australia, US, UK, China and Malaysia.

At least five people are confirmed dead after the eruption at 2.11pm yesterday. Eight people are still missing, presumed dead.

Some of those visiting the island were able to be rescued by nearby boats shortly after the eruption.

Authorities today said 31 people are being treated at hospitals and three had been discharged. The injured are being treated in Wellington, Auckland, Tauranga, Waikato and Christchurch.

Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the impact of the eruption was "devastating".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"For the community, obviously, you know, devastating. For New Zealand - devastating. We take such pride in making sure that all those who visit our nation are well cared for so I know we'll all be feeling that, but particularly obviously Whakatāne.

"We want to make sure that first people who have confirmation around what has happened to their loved ones are family members so that's a focus here on the ground."

Ms Ardern also gave credit to local iwi who "immediately swung into action" after the eruption.

When asked by host John Campbell about if we should have known the volcano was about to erupt, Ms Ardern said the questions would be answered over time.

"But today, that focus is on providing critical care for those who have been injured, making sure that the police have the best information that they can to make those decisions around recovery and when that can occur.

"We do, and will ensure that the appropriate authorities do answer all of those questions."

Your playlist will load after this ad

She also couldn't confirm whether or not a shelter installed by the NZ Defence Force about a year ago had been checked. Authorities have said though that visual checks yesterday showed "no sign of life" on the island.

"I can't give specifics on whether or not they physically went into that facility [the shelter] or not, but the information and advice that's come back has been that there's no sign of life on the island," Ms Ardern said.

"Since the last individuals who were able to be evacuated from the island were evacuated, there have been reconnaissance missions over the island, that visuals have been taken of the island and in fact I am advised that someone did land and physically look around the island and that's the basis on which that confirmation has been given of there not being any signs of life."

Tourism operations have been occurring on the island for about 30 years. About 10,000 visitors go there each year.