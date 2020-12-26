White Christmas comes a day late as large hail batters Tasman region

A white Christmas has come a day late for the Tasman region, as severe thunderstorms brought with it heavy rain and large hail this afternoon.
The thunderstorms have since moved northnorthwest, and is expected to lie near Abel Tasman National Park, Motueka, Tasman Bay, Riwaka and Kaiteriteri, according to MetService.
It's then expected to move near Abel Tasman National Park and Totaranui.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS they have received seven callouts, all in Motueka, consisting of issues such as water coming through rooves and alarm activations due to the hail.
There are no crews responding to flooding of any kind, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
Network Tasman has since reported an outage between Chamberlain Street and College Street, in Motueka. Power is expected to return to the area between 6.30pm and 7pm tonight.
The Tasman District Council told 1 NEWS the heavy rain in the region is beginning to ease off, and there has been no significant flooding or potentially surface flooding to report.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for Nelson.