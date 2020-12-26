White Christmas comes a day late as large hail batters Tasman region

A white Christmas has come a day late for the Tasman region, as severe thunderstorms brought with it heavy rain and large hail this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The thunderstorms have since moved northnorthwest, and is expected to lie near Abel Tasman National Park, Motueka, Tasman Bay, Riwaka and Kaiteriteri, according to MetService.

A street in Motueka is covered in hail following a storm across the Tasman region. Source: Supplied

It's then expected to move near Abel Tasman National Park and Totaranui.

Hail covers a monument in Motueka. Source: Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS they have received seven callouts, all in Motueka, consisting of issues such as water coming through rooves and alarm activations due to the hail.

A dog with a stick in Moutere, near Nelson. Source: Supplied

There are no crews responding to flooding of any kind, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.



Network Tasman has since reported an outage between Chamberlain Street and College Street, in Motueka. Power is expected to return to the area between 6.30pm and 7pm tonight.

A house is blanketed in hail following a storm in Motueka. Source: Supplied

The Tasman District Council told 1 NEWS the heavy rain in the region is beginning to ease off, and there has been no significant flooding or potentially surface flooding to report.

Hail in Motueka. Source: Supplied