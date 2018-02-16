Whistleblower protection law being reviewed

The government has announced a review of the laws that protect whistleblowers to find out whether they need strengthening.

Whistleblower (file picture). Source: istock.com

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins says the legislation - the Protected Disclosures Act 2000 - may not be working as effectively as it could and lags behind international practice.

"Getting this right is critical to building public confidence in the integrity of government and business in New Zealand," he said today.

"It is crucial that employees feel safe to report cases of serious misconduct."

Mr Hipkins says the first step is to identify possible gaps and weaknesses in the Act.

Work on the review has started and there will be a series of workshops next week attended by representatives from the public and private sectors.

"The aim is to gather perspectives on the key issues and challenges, and discuss the benefits and risks of different reform choices."

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes criticised the legislation last year after an inquiry into the treatment of Ministry of Transport employees who raised issues about convicted fraudster Joanne Harrison.

"These public servants should never have been disadvantaged because they did the right thing," he said.