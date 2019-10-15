Which shops and businesses are open or closed during the coronavirus lockdown?

Level 4 lockdown commences at 11.59pm Wednesday, March 25.

Supermarkets will stay open. Source: istock.com

“Only the businesses absolutely essential to ensure the necessities of life, like supermarkets and pharmacies, can stay open,” the Government says. “If in doubt, the business premises should be closed.”

Businesses that are a critical part of the supply chain for essential services are also able to continue operating, but must do so in a way that is safe.

OPEN DURING LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN:

Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Doctors surgeries and medical clinics

Dairies, with “one-in, one-out” rule

Self-service laundries, with 2m physical distancing to be enforced

CLOSED DURING LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN

Liquor stores (unless within a Licensing Trust Area and with “one-in one-out” rule)

The Warehouse and other “big box” stores

Every restaurant, café and bar

Gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries.

Food delivery prohibited, except meals on wheels and delivery of food not pre-cooked. So no Uber Eats or Deliver Easy, or individual takeaway deliveries.

Bunnings, Placemakers, Mitre 10 and other retailers essential to the supply chain for building and construction can stay open to trade customers for essential purposes only.