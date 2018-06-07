Where's Tane? Police searching for Christchurch teen missing nearly a month

Police are seeking information from the public to help find a Christchurch teenager who has been missing for almost a month.

Tane Rumbold, 14, was last seen at his home in Sydenham on May 14. Source: Supplied

Tane Rumbold, 14, was last seen at his home in Sydenham on May 14.

Police say they do not have fears for his safety at this stage, but it is of concern that he hasn't been in contact with family.

Tane is described as medium build and 170cm tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Canterbury Police directly on 03 363 7400.