Where's the safest part of a dog to pat? New research may surprise you

Ten primary schools in Northland are trialling a new, safer way to interact with dogs, as the number of reported dog bites in the area increases.

Whangarei primary schools are trialling a new dog safety method that goes against official advice.
Source: Seven Sharp

Whangarei has seen a 40 per cent increase in dog bites over the last decade with ACC paying out on 401 dog bites in the city last year and more than 14,000 nationwide.

Past thinking suggested the safest part of a dog to pat was the head.

But Joanna Clough, who runs Dog Safe Workplace, says new research shows dogs don't like being touched anywhere near their heads.

Rather, the safest place to pat a dog is on the back and side.

"What doctors did 20 years ago isn't what they do now, it doesn't make it wrong. What we do now is more researched and better quality," says Ms Clough.

Animal behaviourist Laura Purkis agrees saying: "Anywhere near the head is stressful for them".

Germany, the US and Australia agree as well, but the the new patting recommendation isn't endorsed by New Zealand's SPCA.

The SPCA recommends approaching a dog from the chin or chest.

