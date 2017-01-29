Where's Carissa? Missing Auckland woman driven to West Coast beach settlement, police say

There are concerns for the safety of a young woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Auckland central.

Carissa Avison, 21, has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena, at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

It has now been established that she was on Holder Place near Constellation Drive on the North Shore around 10am, before being driven to Muriwai, where she arrived about 11am.

Police are speaking with the driver and her family to establish where she may have been going.

She was wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter length leggings and a white t-shirt, and carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.



She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle.