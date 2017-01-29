 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Where's Carissa? Missing Auckland woman driven to West Coast beach settlement, police say

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There are concerns for the safety of a young woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Auckland central.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Source: Supplied

Carissa Avison, 21, has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena, at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Missing person Carissa Avison

Missing person Carissa Avison

Source: NZ police

It has now been established that she was on Holder Place near Constellation Drive on the North Shore around 10am, before being driven to Muriwai, where she arrived about 11am.

Police are speaking with the driver and her family to establish where she may have been going.

She was wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter length leggings and a white t-shirt, and carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

Source: NZ police

She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle. 

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Carissa or has information on her whereabouts.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Video: Smoking Singapore Airlines plane forced to abort take-off from Auckland Airport due to nose wheel problem

2

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

00:29
3
The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

Live updates: All Blacks Sevens thump England to advance to 5th place final in Wellington

00:48
4
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

00:28
5
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ