Where's the bridge gone? Fog blankets Auckland Harbour Bridge

Auckland Harbour Bridge has been shrouded in thick fog on a day when weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Fog blankets Auckland's Harbour Bridge this morning. Source: Picture by Mark Powell

Fog restrictions were lifted at Auckland Airport by about 9am, but a total of 70 domestic flights were affected this morning - international flights were not affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for live updates of departure and arrival times.