Wheelchair athletes to be included in the Auckland Marathon this year

People using wheelchairs will be allowed to compete in this year's Auckland Marathon in October.
Race Director Bec Williams called the addition "hugely significant for the event and for our wheelchair racing athletes", and said it brings the Auckland Marathon in line with other large events.
As well as wheelchair competitors, those using hand cycles will also be able to compete.
Race sponsor ASB will also be giving away a custom-built racing wheelchair, and applications to receive it will open on July 31.
