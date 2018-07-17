 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wheelchair athletes to be included in the Auckland Marathon this year

share

Source:

1 NEWS

People using wheelchairs will be allowed to compete in this year's Auckland Marathon in October.

Auckland Marathon

Source: Supplied

Race Director Bec Williams called the addition "hugely significant for the event and for our wheelchair racing athletes", and said it brings the Auckland Marathon in line with other large events.

As well as wheelchair competitors, those using hand cycles will also be able to compete.

Race sponsor ASB will also be giving away a custom-built racing wheelchair, and applications to receive it will open on July 31.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


01:19
2
A 23-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend is one two other people fighting for their lives in hospital after the shooting at a Melville property.

Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

3
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

00:32
4
Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

5

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach

A married couple, not wearing life-jackets, died after being swept off rocks while fishing yesterday.

Handcuffs.

Police watchdog says Auckland man was pepper sprayed in the cells unlawfully - 'An excessive use of force'

An intoxicated Auckland man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a home in Otahuhu in June last year.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.


00:40
Discussion around the statue of Papatūānuku – the Earth Mother – are at early stages, but are already proving controversial.

Iwi puts the brakes on statue idea for Auckland's Bastion Point, calling it 'an idea in its infancy'

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair sad the concept animation for the statue is only a concept, and further discussion is needed.