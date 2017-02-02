What's the weather going to be like for you this Waitangi long weekend?

Most of us will be able to pull on the togs and flip flops this Waitangi Day long weekend.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says a front will deliver some wet weather to the west coast on Saturday.

"But as the high builds in and we go later into Saturday and Sunday, you'll be wheeling the barbecues out.

"Some decent looking weather even into Waitangi Day, but I think there could be a front bringing some wet weather down to the south by then."

The main centres should be dry for much of the weekend, although the capital could expect some wind, especially on Monday.

Auckland could expect temperatures in the mid 20s, while Christchurch could go as high as 31 degrees Celsius.