'What's in it for us?' - Havelock gastro victim who lost 11kg and had bowel partially removed slams report, says compensation due

Source:

1 NEWS

A Havelock North resident who was left with ongoing complications after drinking campylobacter-infested water says no one cares about the report released yesterday - they want compensation.

Scott Kelly lost 11kg while he was in hospital for weeks and has ongoing health problems.
Source: 1 NEWS

Scott Kelly was infected and developed gastroenteritis last year after sheep faeces were carried by heavy rain into the Hawke's Bay town's water supply.

"I was admitted to hospital with the gastro bug, in there for three and a half to four weeks, nil by mouth, lost 11kg in that short period of time, and still suffering the effects now," Mr Kelly told 1 NEWS today.

He had an operation this year to remove a section of his bowel, which has left him with ongoing complications, and was forced to take out a $20,000 loan to pay his mortgage and family expenses while he was sick.

Thousands of others were infected and the report concluded that it was a factor in three deaths in the following days.

Mr Kelly was badly affected as he drank a lot of water, being a sportsman, and was in hospital for weeks.

He says "heads should have rolled" over the outbreak and especially the slowness of subsequent information from authorities.

An inquiry into the contamination found authorities failed to adhere to high standards of care.
Source: Breakfast

"For us really and for some people here, its more about the reimbursement - what do we get out of it?" Mr Kelly asked.

"We don't really care about the District Council and the Regional Council doing their spats - that means nothing for the public here - we want to know what's in it for us?

"For the the people who have suffered and have been off work for a lengthy period of time and the three deaths that have occurred here in the village - what's in it for their family? Is that it? It can't be."

