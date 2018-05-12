 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Whangarei's Northport now officially a container port

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Northland's gateway to foreign trade has opened a little wider as Whangarei's Northport officially becomes a container port.

The first full containers are leaving on a new direct shipping service to China.
Source: 1 NEWS

Containers packed with kiwifruit are the first shipment to leave Northport for international waters.

Carl Muller is a fruit exporter who says Northport is a more efficient way for local businesses to get their products to market.

"This provides opportunity to get the fruit quicker to the ship and then it leaves directly from Marsden Point," Mr Muller said.

The new service also makes business more cost-effective.

"It's about the trucks and it's about the amount of time it takes to come from Wiri in Auckland all the way to Kerikeri here, and then to get loaded and to turn around and now it's much closer to the port so we can turn the trucks around a lot quicker. Less trucks on the road and more volume out."

Northland's economy is also set to benefit.

David Wilson, the Northland Inc CEO, says "there's some efficiency savings" which makes Northport more attractive to investors.

"It just makes it far more attractive for other investors to come into Northland, to look at those opportunities and to have really good logistics to get their products to market," Mr Wilson said.

It's believed the new service will strengthen the case for shifting the ports of Auckland north.

Related

Economy

Northland

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

00:56

One dead after head-on crash in east Auckland

The two car accident occurred at 11pm last night in the suburb of East Tamaki.


00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 