Whangarei's methamphetamine levels found to exceed those of Auckland and Christchurch

Testing of wastewater has confirmed a "high incidence" of methamphetamine use in Whangarei but there are hopes a new scheme can help addicts.

Police began testing the Northland city's wastewater for drug metabolites in August, following the programme kicking off in Auckland and Christchurch late last year.

They published the results of four months of testing today, which show Whangarei is punching above its weight for P use.

With a population of 47,000, it returned between 262g and 360g of methamphetamine per testing week.

Auckland and Christchurch, much bigger cities, returned results of between 454g and 787g.

"The results indicate a high incidence of methamphetamine in the Whangarei wastewater and confirm the commitment to the Te Ara Oranga partnership," says district commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou.

Te Ara Oranga is a $3 million community-based scheme which aims to give meth-users better treatment.

It also involves Whangarei Hospital emergency department screening patients for meth use, where four of 350 patients in one week were identified.

Officials believe that means 200 meth users could be identified each year.

"This is significant as many people don't come to treatment until their problems are severe or have caused them problems with the law or their mental health," says Northland District Health Board's Jenny Freedman.

"The emergency department initiative has the potential to offer people a referral to treatment earlier, before they develop a severe problem."

Police are also monitoring the wastewater tests following drug busts.

"If the wastewater shows less usage in the community then it may be one indicator that the targeting of that operation was successful," Supt Le Prou said.