Whangarei scrub fire cuts power, communications

Firefighters have set up a portable dam as a water supply to extinguish a large scrub fire in Whangarei.

Eleven fire trucks and three helicopters are being used to try and contain the blaze on Holland Street where the alarm was raised at 4.30pm.

The tide is going out at the beach they are were initially using as a water supply.

Hazmat truck

Power and telecommunications, including cellphone coverage, in multiple areas across the district have been cut.

Contractors are working on this issue but a time frame is not known at this stage, police say.

Transpower says the lines feeding the Far North and Northland have been reenergised and electricity is being restored on local lines after an outage.

Police are also warning motorists in the area to drive cautiously as traffic lights are out.