 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Whangarei scrub fire cuts power, communications

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Firefighters have set up a portable dam as a water supply to extinguish a large scrub fire in Whangarei.

Eleven fire trucks and three helicopters are being used to try and contain the blaze on Holland Street where the alarm was raised at 4.30pm.

The tide is going out at the beach they are were initially using as a water supply.

Hazmat truck

Power and telecommunications, including cellphone coverage, in multiple areas across the district have been cut.

Contractors are working on this issue but a time frame is not known at this stage, police say.

Transpower says the lines feeding the Far North and Northland have been reenergised and electricity is being restored on local lines after an outage.

Police are also warning motorists in the area to drive cautiously as traffic lights are out.

The Fire Service says there have been no evacuations, as they reported earlier, and the fire has not spread past the three hectares that was involved initially.

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:29
2
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:28
3
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

06:01
4
It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

01:35
5
The laptop charging on the couch next to the two US teens burst into flames, not once but four times.

Laptop bursts into flames, sparking lithium batteries warning

00:29
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ