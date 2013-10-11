 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Whangarei resthome evacuated after threatening phone call

share

Source:

NZN

Residents of a rest home in Whangarei were moved to safety after a threatening phone call was made.

Police (file picture).

Police generic

Source: 1 NEWS

Police and staff evacuated the rest home on Mill Road as a precaution today and the residents returned when the property was given the all-clear.

Shalom Aged Care on Mill Road has capacity for about 30 residents.

A threat of concern was made by phone but police would not provide details, saying an investigation into who made the call was ongoing and there were positive leads. 

"Police take such threats seriously, especially when they involve the vulnerable in our communities - children and the elderly," said Inspector Al Symmonds.

Police told reporters at the scene there is no information to suggest the threat is linked to New Zealand's recent diplomatic tussles with Israel.

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1

Wedding of the year: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn tie the knot at exclusive Wanaka estate

2

Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

00:29
3
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Live updates: Tom Latham resists Bangladesh with gritty century

00:51
4
The woman was overwhelmed to find she was stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago by a woman posing as a nurse.

'I can't even begin to comprehend it' - woman found 18 years after she was stolen as a newborn

00:24
5
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ