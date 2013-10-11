Whangarei resthome evacuated after threatening phone call

Residents of a rest home in Whangarei were moved to safety after a threatening phone call was made.

Police generic Source: 1 NEWS

Police and staff evacuated the rest home on Mill Road as a precaution today and the residents returned when the property was given the all-clear.

Shalom Aged Care on Mill Road has capacity for about 30 residents.

A threat of concern was made by phone but police would not provide details, saying an investigation into who made the call was ongoing and there were positive leads.

"Police take such threats seriously, especially when they involve the vulnerable in our communities - children and the elderly," said Inspector Al Symmonds.