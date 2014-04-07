Whangarei man sentenced to life in prison for shooting mate in face in car, killing him

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his friend at close range while they were sitting in a car in Otangarei, Whangarei.

Michael John Paewhenua, 28, was found guilty of murdering Moses Noor Mahanga after a trial in December last year - he was sentenced for the crime yesterday in the High Court at Whangarei.

The court heard that the pair had been sitting together in Mr Mahanga's vehicle on the night of October 4 2016, when it's believed they got into an argument.

Justice Rebecca Edwards says while they do not know exactly what happened in the car that night, they do know that at some point Paewhenua pulled out a shotgun and shot Mr Mahanga on the left side of his face.

Paewhenua's phone, knife, and fingerprint were found in the car - while a number of witnesses who heard gun shots saw a man fitting Paewhenua's description, and holding a gun, run away from the parked car.

Police apprehended Paewhenua one month later.