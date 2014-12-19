 

Whangarei Hospital moves to contain virus by isolating patients and closing ward

Whangarei Hospital has put 11 patients in isolation and closed a ward to new admissions to contain a likely norovirus outbreak.

The outbreak is in Ward One, which handles Orthopaedic cases.

The ward is temporarily closed to new admissions and visits this weekend will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

Strict infection control measures are in place to reduce the risk for other patients within the hospital, clinical microbiologist David Hammer says.

The 11 patients have been isolated to prevent other being infected.

Anyone with any gastroenteritis-like symptoms is urged not to visit patients in hospital for at least 48 hours.

Norovirus is a very common cause of gastroenteritis and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pains and feeling like throwing up.

It is normally only a mild-to-moderate illness but can be serious for the elderly and the very young.

The most usual ways of catching it are contact with infected people, eating contaminated food, especially shellfish, or drinking untreated water.

The most important way of preventing spread is by washing hands for 20 seconds using soap and running water and drying for 20 seconds after going to the toilet and before preparing food.

