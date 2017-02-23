Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

The uncle of one of the men shot during an incident in Whangarei yesterday says methamphetamine is widespread in the north - and the shooting could be connected.

Three men, aged 21, 24 and 33, are in a stable condition, a 33-year-old man is likely to be discharged today and another person has been flown to Auckland in a serious condition.

Police have confirmed the shooting has links to gang activity, namely the Nomads and Black Power.

Thomas Rauahi, president of the Whangarei chapter of Mangu Kaha - a Black Power-affiliated gang - said his nephew was among those injured in the shooting but he was fortunate and is now in a stable condition.

Mr Rauahi only heard about the shooting this morning from a news website.

"When I heard my nephew was involved in it - that hit my heart," he said.

"There shouldn't be those sorts of things happening - Whangarei is only a small place."

Mr Rauahi said he does not condone the sale or use of P within his chapter, but says individuals sometimes get involved of their own accord.

He said it was very widespread in the region, and it was not unlikely that the shooting was about drugs.

"Every walk of life - you'd be surprised who is puffing on that stuff and that affects a lot of families."

He had a message for people who might be involved in drugs and violence in the area.

"Retaliation is not the way to go to sort out trouble.

"Don't go down that track because it doesn't lead to any good, it only does harm to themselves, to their family."