Whangarei fire spreads, threatening homes and power lines

An out of control scrub fire in Whangarei has led to evacuations and cut communications.

Five crews were called to the fire on Holland Street in Whangarei at 4.30pm but six additional crews and three helicopters have now been called in to help contain it.

The Fire Service says the blaze has now spread three hectares and is threatening some houses and power transmission lines in the area.

Although some properties are at risk, no evacuations have been reported at this stage.

Fire fighters are currently working towards finding a closer water supply as the tide is going out at the beach they are currently using.

Power and telecommunications, including cellphone coverage, in multiple areas across the district are affected.

Contractors are working on this issue but a time frame is not known at this stage, police say.