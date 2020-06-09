TODAY |

Whangaparāoa teen dies surrounded by family after freak accident

A 15-year-old from Whangaparāoa, north Auckland, is being remembered as an "an inspiring and adventurous young man who brought a smile to everyone who knew him" after he died in a freak accident.

Louis Duval, 15, died on Sunday, after tripping, falling and hitting his head on tiles, his father told Stuff

“He passed away in our arms,” Stu Duval said.

A Givealittle page set up to help his family said Louis, who went to Whangaparāoa College, was dedicated to photography.

"His passion for life streamed through the moments he captured through his camera and the tracks he and his friends ventured on."

He will be farewelled at the Whangaparaoa Baptist Church at 11am on Thursday. 

