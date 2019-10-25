TODAY |

Whanganui's high homicide rate prompts hikoi and protests in the city

Protestors are demonstrating in Whanganui today calling for an end to domestic violence and homicide in the city.

Eight people have been killed in homicides or alleged murders in the city in the past two years, with four women and a 13-year-old girl killed in the past year alone.

A rally and hikoi in the city today is being organised by local iwi Ngā Paeranga with the support of police as well as school and community groups.

Coinciding with the march is the first appearance of a 26-year-old man accused of killing Feona McKay-Patea, who was found dead on a property on October 3.

Police have increased their domestic violence team in Whanganui from two to 13 staff members in the past two years.

They are currently developing a programme to address the issue with the community, aiming to save lives.

