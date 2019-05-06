Whanganui woman cries as she admits murdering her teenage granddaughter

A Whanganui teacher aide has pleaded guilty to murdering her teenage granddaughter.

Name suppression was lifted today for Lorraine Smith, 59, who was charged with killing 13-year-old Kalis Smith in March.

The grandmother appeared in the High Court in Whanganui this morning via video link.

Police said they found the teenager's body at Smith's house on Niblett Street just after 8.20pm on March 15, after getting a call from a person saying they had harmed a family member.

At her last appearance, Judge Philip Crayton ordered a psychiatric report done to assess Smith's fitness and sanity.

However, today Smith cried as she pleaded guilty to murder before Justice Simon France.