Whanganui teen becomes first lead actor in a feature film to play woman with Down Syndrome

Source:  Sunday

Libby Hunsdale's an actress, a trainee makeup artist, a dance-lover and a teenager who also happens to have Down Syndrome.

Libby Hunsdale is the first lead actor playing a role of a young woman with Down Syndrome. Source: Sunday

Now the 19-year-old has become New Zealand's first lead actor playing the role of a young woman with Down Syndrome in a new film.

Titled Poppy, the film tells the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome who wants to be able to have the same opportunities as others her age.

With the ambition of becoming a motor mechanic, Poppy is determined to prove to her brother she can do anything.

For Libby, who lives in Whanganui with her grandmother, it’s a dream come true and also an opportunity to advocate.

“I was legit screaming saying, 'Oh my god, oh my god, is this real',” she told Sunday.

“My biggest dream in life is to show advocacy for all sorts of people who are willing to get a job in the entertainment industry."

For Libby's full story, watch the video above.

