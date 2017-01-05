 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Whanganui businessman's proposal for a ferry service from his town to Motueka near the top of the South Island has the support of investors and the Whanganui District Council.

Wellington port was badly damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake, and while ferry terminals were back up and running the following day, Neville Johnson says it shows the need for more ferry options between the two islands. 

A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm yet to find anyone point the finger at any one spot and say 'you can't do that, because'," Mr Johnson of Midwest Ferries told 1 NEWS.

Mr Johnson says the Whanganui port has been neglected, but he sees it having huge tourism potential and wants it to be a major freight port.

Truck owners and freight companies have been approached to invest, the big draw card being claims the ferry service will knock five hours off travel time from Auckland to Christchurch.

Whanganui District Council is working with Mr Johnson.

The mayor says they're supportive of the idea but want to see further business proposals first. 

At the other end, Port Motueka needs a bit more work done. It's estimated it'll cost around $14 million to dredge both ports to allow large ferries to berth. 

Its a lot of work. It'll be very challenging"
Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne

Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne says the council hasn't yet received a proposal from Midwest Ferries.

"Its a lot of work. It'll be very challenging," he said.

And it's not just the port that could pose issues.

"What we're seeing at the moment is with the earthquakes there's a lot more traffic coming up the Wairau Valley and through St Arnaud and Murchison. This traffic would be going up the Motueka Valley which has roads that really aren't catered for," Mr Kempthorne said.

Despite the challenges, and the idea being in the early stages, Mr Johnson is certain it'll get off the ground and is aiming to get the first ferry going in two years. 

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:14
3
The video mocks yesterday's tsunami threat which saw locals evacuated to a nearby safe zone.

Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

00:16
4
Police say a man entered Duke Street Dairy in Mahora yesterday and a dispute over a loaf of bread ensued.

Video: Row over loaf of bread in dairy turns to punches, axe threats - police

00:42
5
Shocking footage has emerged of a man beating a woman on a Northern China street until a passerby runs to her aid.

Heroic men step in to help woman being violently beaten in street in northern China

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ