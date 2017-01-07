Whanganui man fatally shot by police was hit twice, post mortem confirms

The investigation into the fatal shooting of a Lower Hutt man in Whanganui on Friday night is continuing.

Savey Kevin Sous, 32, was shot dead by police at a Mitchell St address after police were called to reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police say Sous pointed a loaded sawn-off shotgun at officers before he was shot.

The post-mortem on Sous was completed yesterday which found he sustained two bullet wounds - one in the torso and one in the shoulder.

Police say a detailed forensic examination into the event is continuing and they continue to canvas the area around Mitchell St.