TODAY |

Whanganui Covid-19 case has no clear link to source

Source: 

One young person in Whanganui has tested positive for coronavirus without a clear link to the source of the infection.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

The person in their 20s has not travelled overseas, and does not have any known links to the region's other seven cases, who have all recovered.

The Whanganui District Health Board said it is still investigating how the person got the virus.

The Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said in a statement that the person's household members have been tested.

The DHB says the case shows the country must be as vigilant as ever.

Earlier this week, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that the Whanganui region had a lower than average rate of testing for Covid-19.

He encouraged all district health boards to have a low threshold for testing, and to test anyone "with respiratory symptoms, whether upper respiratory, which could just be a sore throat or runny nose".

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Punter claims $13.2 million jackpot in Lotto Powerball draw
2
Chart paints picture of how NZ has wrestled control of coronavirus
3
Police release photo in search for woman accused of spitting on public transport workers
4
National MP under fire for saying NZ will move to Level 3 on Thursday, despite no Govt decision
5
Cook Islands become one of first nations in the world to declare itself Covid-19-free
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Punter claims $13.2 million jackpot in Lotto Powerball draw
01:32

As a number of foreign schools already open, what can NZ learn to prepare for ours?

A global diaspora of medical workers now looks towards home
00:54

Kenya's Kiwi sevens coach tells of dramatic race to return home