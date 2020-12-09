TODAY |

Whangārei police hunting 'reckless' go kart driver hooning through town

Source:  1 NEWS

Whangārei police are on the hunt for a go kart driver spotted "driving recklessly" through the area.

The as-yet-unidentified driver isn't wearing safety gear and has been driving dangerously and speeding, police say.

"The go kart has previously failed to stop for police and the general driving manner is putting the driver and members of the public at risk," they said in a statement today.

The driver has been spotted "driving recklessly" along Western Hills Dr and Otaika Rd.

Police are asking anyone with information about the go kart or driver to come forward so they can "hold the driver accountable".

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there have been multiple reports from members of the public relating to the go kart's hooning, but they don't have any details about the driver or the go kart itself.

As the investigation continues, more sightings have been reported, including its possible base location, the police spokesperson says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 201209/9799.

