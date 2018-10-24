Whangārei police appeal for witnesses to crash in which boy fatally hit by truck



Police are appealing for witnesses to this morning's crash in which a 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck in Whangārei.

The accident happened on Kamo Road, between Keyte Street and Park Avenue, at about 8.10am. The boy died at the scene.

Police say they believe there were a number of witnesses to the crash who may have not yet spoken to authorities about what happened.

The police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash happen or anyone who was in the area immediately prior to or after it.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Acting Sergeant Conan Brown on (09) 430 4500.