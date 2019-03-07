The Whangārei nurse who heals by day but hurts in the boxing ring at night

Whangarei mental health nurse Lani Daniels nick named 'The Smiling Assassin' will be competing for the vacant WBO women's light heavyweight world title against fellow Kiwi Geovana Peres later this month in Auckland.

Last year when the pair met in the ring, Peres defeated Daniels by split decision.

"She's [Peres] a bit of a come forward fighter, I am a bit of show pony – I just don't like getting hit," Daniels told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I do know I can take hit."

The 30-year-old holds the NZ Professional Boxing Association lightweight belt and the Pro Box NZ super middleweight title.

Daniels' coach John Conway says she is a totally different person in the boxing ring.

"Most top boxers have that [inner fire]. That's why we call her The Smiling Assassin, she's smiling and happy now but once that bell rings, there's no emotion and she just gets in the ring and take’s the opponent's head off," said Conway.

Daniels has a professional boxing record of four wins, with just one loss to 42-year-old rival Peres.