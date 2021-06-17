Whangārei man who beat partner to death given life sentence

Warning - this story includes distressing details of domestic violence.

A Whangārei murderer who struck his partner more than 100 times has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Samuel Hemuera Pou on trial for the murder of Bridget Simmonds. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

In June, a jury found Samuel Hemuera Pou guilty of murdering mother of two Bridget Simmonds.

She was reported missing in March 2019 and her buried body was found in a shallow grave last year.

This morning, her family members held hands and cried as Pou was given a life sentence for her killing.

She was beaten for more than 90 minutes and she had fractures across her skeleton.

Pou sat masked and expressionless in the dock and was told he will not be eligible for parole for 17 years.

Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Christine Gordon also sentenced him with concurrent jail terms for injuring Simmonds in two separate beatings leading up to her death, and for injuring another former partner three times.

The trial



The jury heard evidence from dozens of witnesses, including police investigators, family members and scientists earlier this year.

Simmonds' mother Carol Callen has died of cancer since the trial.

During the trial she told the jury she saw her daughter for the final time in February 2019, about two weeks before she disappeared.

Simmonds had briefly stayed with her mother and asked to be dropped off at a Countdown supermarket in Whangārei.

Callen told the High Court her daughter yelled something at her as she drove away, but she could not make it out at the time.

"After about half an hour's driving, I was trying to figure out in my head what she yelled at me, and I suddenly clicked: 'Oh my God she said 'don't forget my headstone'."

Callen said her daughter was very sore from a beating on Valentine's Day, when she came to stay.

She said her legs were covered "black and blue" with bruises from her hips to her knees.

The jury also heard from Pou's former housemate, David Erihe.

He said Pou told him during a drinking session around the time Simmonds went missing he had "wasted her" and "knocked her off" then burned her body.

Pou said he did it "because she was taking him to court for assault", Erihe recalled, and Pou was "blasé" when told to hand himself in.

Where to get help



Women's Refuge: (0800 733 843)

It's Not OK (0800 456 450)

Shine: 0508 744 633 OR chat online with Helpline staff at www.2shine.org.nz

Victim Support: 0800 650 654

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655