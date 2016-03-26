TODAY |

Whangārei District Council needs to 'get real' after native forest cut down

More From
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Conservation

Conservationists in Northland say the Whangārei District Council needs to get real about climate change after a hectare of native forest was felled to make way for a subdivision.

Developers have this week cut down dozens of mature trees on Three Mile Bush road, including karaka, taraire, puriri and totara.

Northland Environmental Protection Society chairperson Fiona Furrell said some of the trees were hundreds of years old.

She said the Whangārei council had just declared a climate emergency but there was nothing in its District Plan to protect native forest.

The council needed to put its planning where its mouth was and protect the district's ancient trees, she said.

Meanwhile, the council said it was a constant balancing act to provide for the environment and the need for housing.

It said a developer who felled a large grove of native trees on the city outskirts was within his rights.

The land in question was rezoned as Living One a couple of years ago and that allowed for the removal of vegetation.

Council spokesperson Ann Midson said the developer was planning a housing subdivision on the site in Kamo.

Trees on residential land were not protected in the District Plan, she said.

New Zealand forest file generic
New Zealand forest (File picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
The packages, found along Bethells Beach in West Auckland, are estimated to be worth $3 million.
Cocaine packages found on Auckland beach were tossed off inflatable boat near NSW coast in August 2018 - police
2
Tech companies have turned their backs on websites that host hate speech.
In wake of latest mass shootings, Spark promises to block 8Chan in NZ if it comes back online
3
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
4
Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.
Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected
5
Man in critical condition after gunshot wound to the leg in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.

Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected
01:41
The packages, found along Bethells Beach in West Auckland, are estimated to be worth $3 million.

Cocaine packages found on Auckland beach were tossed off inflatable boat near NSW coast in August 2018 - police
Primary school

Ministry of Education makes last-minute offer to primary principals, fighting for better pay
02:02
Tech companies have turned their backs on websites that host hate speech.

In wake of latest mass shootings, Spark promises to block 8Chan in NZ if it comes back online