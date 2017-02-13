Whale stranding saga not over: Task of disposing hundreds of carcasses at Farewell Spit lies ahead
The part of the spit where the first pod of whales were stranded is now a health hazard, with the majority of carcasses exploding.
DOC staff have the awful job of moving and burying the mammals so they don't get taken back out to sea.
The Department of Conservation is tasked with dealing with hundreds of whale carcasses at the top of the South Island.
