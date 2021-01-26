TODAY |

Whale dies after multiple refloating attempts at Northland beach fails

Source:  1 NEWS

A  stranded whale has died after multiple attempts to refloat it last night at Ruakaka in Northland failed.

A Gray's beaked whale stranded on Ruakaka Beach. Source: Facebook / Project Jonah

Marine mammal rescue and protection group Project Jonah were contacted by locals for advice after four Gray's beaked whales were found stranded last night.

"Three whales were refloated and swam out to deeper water but one whale restranded multiple times," Project Jonah said today on their Facebook page. "The whale was refloated one last time at last light at 9pm last night."

The whale was found dead by the Department of Conservation at the beach at 5am tpday.

"Thank you to locals, our volunteer medics and local police for their efforts last night," Project Jonah said.

Locals in the Ruakaka area have been asked to keep an eye on beaches over the next few days and to report any marine mammals in distress to DOC on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or Project Jonah on 0800 4 WHALE (0800 4 94253).

New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Conservation
