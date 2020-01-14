Whale dies after becoming stranded on Northland beach

A large whale found stranded at a beach on Northland's west coast this morning has died.

Stranded whale on Northland beach near Dargaville Source: Supplied/Morgan Rawhiti

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS the 10-metre-long whale was stranded at Glinks Gully near Dargaville.

The Department of Conservation says the animal is a humpback whale.

Project Jonah New Zealand confirmed the whale, found stranded at Glinks Gully had died in a Facebook post.

"Sadly, the whale has just passed away. We are now standing our medics down," the post read.