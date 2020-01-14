Whale dies after becoming stranded on Northland beach

A large whale found stranded at a beach on Northland's west coast this morning has died.
Stranded whale on Northland beach near Dargaville Source: Supplied/Morgan Rawhiti
Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS the 10-metre-long whale was stranded at Glinks Gully near Dargaville.
The Department of Conservation says the animal is a humpback whale.
Project Jonah New Zealand confirmed the whale, found stranded at Glinks Gully had died in a Facebook post.
"Sadly, the whale has just passed away. We are now standing our medics down," the post read.
The stranding was called in to Fire and Emergency NZ's Dargaville station just after 7am.