 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

share

Source:

NZN

A tourist boat that caught fire off the Bay of Plenty coast with 53 passengers on board sank because its main firefighting system was ineffective and its crew needed more training using it, a report has found.

All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.
Source: 3 News

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning to Whakatane from an excursion to White Island.

Its crew attempted to douse the fire with the boat's fixed CO2 extinguisher, which suppressed the blaze for a short time.

However, the fire quickly escalated, forcing the skipper to order the passengers and seven crew to abandon ship.

Several passengers were forced to jump into the water without a life jacket but no one - apart from one crew member suffering smoke inhalation - was injured. Nearby boats responded to the mayday call.

The PeeJay V burned to the waterline and sank.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission report, released today, found a number of factors contributed to the crew's fire response and boat's sinking.

This included the absence of an early warning alarm system, which meant the crew had limited time to combat the fire or prepare lifejackets and other lifesaving equipment.

The crew were also inadequately trained in the CO2 fire-fighting system.

The system works by displacing air with CO2, but because openings allowed air into the engine room it proved ineffective, investigators said.

Under maritime rules, the PeeJay V was not required to carry fire detectors or automatic alarms, however, Maritime New Zealand had now agreed to review these requirements, the TAIC report said.

It also said Maritime NZ would now also encourage people who design, install and use CO2 firefighting systems to document proof of their understanding of how the equipment works.

Critically, the PeeJay V's sinking showed early detection of a fire and preparation of lifesaving equipment was a key to any successful firefighting response, TAIC investigators said.

Related

Accidents

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:45
1
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

2
The Prime Minister says the government is working alongside Australia to protect vulnerable refugees from people smugglers.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern announces government changes to employment law

3
Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

4
New Zealand banknotes

Government turns out surprise operating surplus

01:31
5
Larry Nassar was sentenced over numerous sex assaults on his pupils.

Watch: The moment former US Gymnastics doctor sentenced up to 175 years in prison for molesting young athletes

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 