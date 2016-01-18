Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

A tourist boat that caught fire off the Bay of Plenty coast with 53 passengers on board sank because its main firefighting system was ineffective and its crew needed more training using it, a report has found.

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning to Whakatane from an excursion to White Island.

Its crew attempted to douse the fire with the boat's fixed CO2 extinguisher, which suppressed the blaze for a short time.

However, the fire quickly escalated, forcing the skipper to order the passengers and seven crew to abandon ship.

Several passengers were forced to jump into the water without a life jacket but no one - apart from one crew member suffering smoke inhalation - was injured. Nearby boats responded to the mayday call.

The PeeJay V burned to the waterline and sank.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission report, released today, found a number of factors contributed to the crew's fire response and boat's sinking.

This included the absence of an early warning alarm system, which meant the crew had limited time to combat the fire or prepare lifejackets and other lifesaving equipment.

The crew were also inadequately trained in the CO2 fire-fighting system.

The system works by displacing air with CO2, but because openings allowed air into the engine room it proved ineffective, investigators said.

Under maritime rules, the PeeJay V was not required to carry fire detectors or automatic alarms, however, Maritime New Zealand had now agreed to review these requirements, the TAIC report said.

It also said Maritime NZ would now also encourage people who design, install and use CO2 firefighting systems to document proof of their understanding of how the equipment works.