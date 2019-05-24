TODAY |

Whakatāne residents worried expansion of Chinese-owned water bottling plant will damage region’s aquifer

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Environment

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Creswell has been granted consent to take billions of litres of water a year from Otakiri Springs, but not all locals are happy. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Sam Kelway
    Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
    Environment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped in Phoenix care facility launch $69 million legal claim
    2
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    3
    Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
    4
    Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.
    Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport
    5
    Former chief of staff Gordonjon (GJ) Thompson now counts controversial tech company Huawei as a client.
    Jacinda Ardern's links with high-powered lobbyist 'a case of New Zealand being small'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    A traveller takes a photo in Bali, Indonesia.

    The Kiwi accent is apparently the world's sexiest ... but is it really? Stats NZ talks dirty on the validity of that poll
    01:23
    However, Jacinda Ardern said NZ is “well positioned” to deal with global economic challenges.

    Ardern warns of risk of global headwinds ahead of Budget

    Partygoers warned after fourth measles case found in Wellington
    02:53
    She was mysteriously taken from the suburb of Onehunga a week ago.

    Returned for a box of donuts – Debra the zebra reappears at Auckland car collection company