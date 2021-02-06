Whakatāne primary school ravaged by fire in early morning blaze

A Whakatāne school has been largely damaged by fire overnight, after a blaze ripped through what's believed to be new classrooms under construction.

A leaky building under construction at the school was entirely engulfed in flames last night. Source: Supplied

Smoke billowed into the sky surrounding Apanui Primary School in the early hours of this morning with flames stretching as high as eight metres.

Fire and Emergency Central Lakes Assistant Area Commander Hamish Smith told 1 NEWS it's "devastating" for the local community, particularly for the 200 students due to start back on Tuesday.

At the peak of the blaze 45 firefighters were at the scene,extinuishing the fire relatively quickly.

Crews remain on site throughout the morning as they dampen down hotspots.

"No need for words. Thanks to the fire brigade," the school shared on social media.

Eight classrooms from the school's biggest block have gone up in smoke, along with their temporary staff room.

Firefighters worked through out the night, battling flames as high as eight metres into the air. Source: Supplied

The school's administation 'A' block was under renovation and was due to be completed by the end of this month before it was damanged by the blaze.