Police are now treating the death of a man in Whakatāne last week as a homicide.

Police tape. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

An investigation was launched on Saturday after a man was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with stab wounds. He later died.

Police say the death is now being treated as homicide but no arrests have been made at this stage.

