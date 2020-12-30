TODAY |

Whakatāne 15-year-old hooks 360kg black marlin, despite broken collarbone

Source: 

Whakatāne teenager Wyatt Johnston says it was tiring but fun to catch a possibly record-breaking fish while having a broken collarbone.

Wyatt Johnston with the 364kg black marlin that is being shared among his family and friends. Source: 1 NEWS

Wyatt Johnston, 15, is on track to break the record for a New Zealand junior on a 37 line class after the catch of a black marlin weighing more than 360kg yesterday.

The feat is made more remarkable by the fact that he had fallen off a motorbike and broken his collarbone two days before making the catch.

He said he could not use his left arm, but instead relied on the strength in his legs to help land the fish. It took more than two hours from hooking to landing.

"It was a bit of a fight without my left hand, left arm and all that, but I just set my hand on the reel, spread the line and then used my right hand to crank it in," he said.

"It's definitely a big fish but it's just knowing what I was doing, using my legs instead of trying to use just my arms to pull it in. It was more my legs."

Waytt said it was the third ever black marlin brought over the Whakatāne bar and the first in 15 years.

He said his juniors record was in the process of being verified and could take up to two weeks to confirm.

The fish has been chopped up and will be divided among family and friends, Wyatt said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Animals
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
2
US federal judge ridicules Donald Trump's recent pardons
3
Australia on alert after highly infectious Covid-19 variant found
4
Corrections withholding water to rioting inmates who have taken over, destroyed section of Waikato prison
5
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Teen bullied in Iran for not practising Islam granted refugee status in New Zealand
00:36

DJ Bloomfield? Director-General of Health features in Covid-19 remix playing at NZ festivals

Southland DHB investigating Invercargill man's Covid-19 death at home

2020 in review: The animal encounter stories we loved the most this year