Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

TVNZ 1's Maori news programme Te Karere is celebrating 35 years of broadcast today.
On February 21 1983, Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin.
It started as a four minute news bulletin in the eighties and now airs daily at 4pm.
Over the years the programme has captured poignant moments in New Zealand history, often going where other news cameras don't.
Te Karere brings a fresh Maori perspective to the day's news and current affairs and is the highest rating Maori news programme in the country.
