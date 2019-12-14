Whakaari/White Island victim stabilised in NSW hospital

The condition of an Australian victim caught in New Zealand's deadly Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption has stabilised in a Sydney hospital.



Five New South Wales residents in Concord Hospital and Royal North Shore Hospital remain critically ill, according to a NSW Health update this morning.



Three patients evacuated from New Zealand to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne remain in a critical condition.



There are now three NSW victims in stable conditions at local hospitals, while the families of two other NSW victims have requested privacy about their status.



Some 47 people, including 24 Australian citizens and four permanent residents, were on the island when the volcano erupted on Monday. Nine Australians are confirmed dead, two are presumed to have died and 13 are in hospital after being repatriated with severe burns.



The death toll from the eruption remains at 15, according to New Zealand authorities.

