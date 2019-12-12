Whakaari/White Island tour guide shares latest photo of her recovery

Whakaari/White Island tour guide Kelsey Waghorn, who suffer burns to 45 percent of body in the fatal eruption on December 9 has shared another glimpse into her recovery on social media.

Kelsey Waghorn Source: Givealittle

Initially, Ms Waghorn had been placed into an induced coma, having to undergo skin grafts every few days but as her recovery progressed, she has become more open with sharing her condition online.

In the post, Kelsey shared that her hands were slowly becoming "less crazy sensitive" allowing her to do more things independently.

Ms Waghorn, originally from Whakatāne, shared in an earlier post that she had fought through a number of skin grafts, blood clots and infections but was slowly regaining the use of her hands.

Five days ago she shared a video of herself walking, detailing to her followers the process she was going through while retraining herself how to walk.

In the post she talked about how she had referred to her discoloured arms originally as "zombie arms" but now she was learning to move once again and now as her skin was returning back to how it used to look she "couldn't be happier."